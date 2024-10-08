MILWAUKEE — On October 7, 2023, May Shaulker was in her home in Israel and realized her country was under attack

She joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Monday — exactly one year later — to reflect on what happened. Shaulker described seeing horrific videos on her social media apps of the terrorist attack by Hamas.

At first, it was so violent and extreme, she could not believe her eyes. A music festival turned into carnage with Hamas slaughtering at least 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage.

Shaulker talked about the 2 years she served with the IDF, the horror she felt when hundreds of missiles came raining over Israel just last week and the antisemitic rhetoric she is hearing all over the world.

Her biggest worry? The hostages.

“There’s still hostages in Gaza that need to get back home,” she told WTMJ.

