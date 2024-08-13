MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Milwaukee police officer found themselves in a dangerous situation when following the sound of broken glass to find two suspects, who allegedly began firing gunshots when they identified themselves as law enforcement.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the off-duty MPD officer heard glass shattering near the 1500-block of S. 36th St around 12:43 a.m. CST on Tuesday, August 13.

When the officer followed the noise, they allegedly saw two individuals next to a car. Milwaukee Police officials say the off-duty officer identified themselves as an MPD officer, to which one of the suspects fired gunshots at the officer, who returned fire.

The suspects ran away from the crime scene on foot and evaded police. No one was injured in the incident, but Milwaukee police officers are investigating and searching for further information on the suspects. MPD did not provide descriptions of either suspect.

However, anyone with information is urged to contact them at (414) 935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips if you’d like to remain anonymous.

This is a developing news situation. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

