The 80th edition of the U.S. Women’s Open is coming to Erin Hills May 26-June 1, 2025 and the opportunity to volunteer is here.

Registration is now open to the general public to volunteer for the week-long event.

“There’s fan services, greeting people, individuals that need first aid – where to direct them…and there’s a whole area of corporate hospitality that needs to be manned too and food services,” says Kris Schoonover, General Chair of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open.

In addition, clubs and organizations will be recruited to assist in other aspects of the event.

“We’re so excited to bring girls high school teams in the spring to man that practice area inside the ropes,” Schoonover continues.

According to Schoonover, just under 2,000 volunteers are being sought, and Erin Hills and the USGA are expecting a waiting list.

“If you don’t have that opportunity to volunteer…ticket sales is open right now. Very reasonable – 17 and under can come out for free…so there’s a way to be a part of it in many different capacities.”

Schoonover expects daily ticket sales to begin next week in addition to the week-long packages that are currently available.

The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open will be the fifth USGA event since 2008 played at Erin Hills. Might that assist in placing Erin Hills on the short list for another men’s U.S. Open?

“It does,” Schoonover believes. ” We are receptive to whatever the USGA wants to do with us. That’s exciting for us.”

The USGA has, over time, established “core” courses for the U.S. Open, including Pebble Beach, Riviera, Oakmont, Merion and Pinehurst No. 2. Given the rotation of these courses, and others that have peppered the list, the earliest the men’s U.S. Open could return to Erin Hills is 2043.

“Right now the focus is on the women, bringing the excitement to the women, the women’s game is so good…we’re just a part of it right now.”

Schoonover expects the USGA to make frequent trips to Erin Hills over the next 9-months in preparation for the event, and some minor tweaks to the course.

Typically, Erin Hills opens for public play in early May, but, due to the event, the course will not open until the U.S. Women’s Open has concluded.

“We want the best playing conditions for those players,” Schoonover continues. “So we will close this year in mid-October, and we’ve elected to not open until the players come back in May of 2025.”