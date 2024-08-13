MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing 79-year-old Christine Grigsby.

Grigsby was last in contact with her care-givers the morning of Monday, August 12th. She was last seen walking in the 5300 block of North 61st Street on Milwaukee’s northwest side and is believed to be in the area of the Fiserv Forum.

Grigsby is a black female, standing around 5’06, weighing around 145lbs. She has purple hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a Milwaukee Bucks jacket, a Large Milwaukee Bucks Gold chain, and black pants.

Grigsby has been known to take the bus and will be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.