MILWAUKEE — A former employee at Marquette University’s Office of Residence Life pleads not guilty to falsifying records so he could live rent free on campus for a decade.

40-year-old Michael Gerard of West Bend waived his right to a preliminary hearing in a Milwaukee court on April 9, and requested a new judge for his trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Gerard admitted to altering billing data for the university apartment he was living in at 17th and Wells Streets, allowing him to live rent free between 2014 and 2024. The database alterations led to him saving $63,500 over 10 years.

Gerard faces two felonies for theft-false representation and computer crime for modifying data. Signature bond was set at $1,000.

He was bound over for trial, pled not guilty, and then made the request for a new judge, which was granted. Gerard has a scheduling conference set for May 15.

If convicted on all charges, he could spend 13.5 years in prison.