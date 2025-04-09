MADISON, Wis. — Over a dozen current and former international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have had their visas revoked by the Trump administration.

The university learned on April 7 that the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records of six current students and seven alumni on employment extensions were terminated. That typically means that those individuals would then be required to leave the country immediately.

In a statement from the university:

UW–Madison played no role in these terminations. While it is not uncommon to see terminations for many reasons, UW–Madison and peer institutions are seeing an elevated volume and frequency over the past week. UW-Madison is not aware of federal law enforcement activity on campus, and the university does not believe the terminations at UW–Madison are specific to participation in free speech events or political activity. However, the precise rationale for these terminations is unclear. International Student Services has contacted the individuals subject to status termination to advise them about the potential consequences and to provide information about legal resources, by request. UW–Madison will continue working to learn more about why these terminations occurred and to communicate with affected international students and the broader UW–Madison international student and scholar community. International students, faculty, and staff are important members of the UW–Madison community, and the university deeply values their presence. UW–Madison’s April 2 message to the international community contained a number of resources. For the latest information on federal actions, please visit UW-Madison’s Federal Relations website and the International Student Services page with resources on immigration issues.

Regarding updates on the federal changes involving higher education, the UW-Madison’s Office of Federal Relations is “coordinating the campus response to emerging federal updates, including executive orders, agency directives and congressional activity. Representatives from across campus, including Strategic Communication, the Provost’s Office, the Office of Legal Affairs, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, Student Affairs, the Office of Human Resources, the International Division, the Division of Enrollment Management, UWPD, and additional offices, are monitoring these issues and coordinating communication”.