OSHKOSH, Wis. — Four people were taken into custody after Oshkosh police and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG) searched three separate locations around the city as part of an investigation into the illegal possession and distribution of narcotics.

As confirmed by the Oshkosh Police Department, the joint operation saw authorities raid three separate locations on the 900-block of Wright St., 500-block of Scott Ave. and the 300-block of Dove St. in Oshkosh. This was the culmination of a wider drug investigation from Lake Winnebago area authorities, OPD officials say.

Four people, all listed as Oshkosh residents, were taken into custody as part of the investigation. Although specific charges or identities of these suspects weren’t provided by authorities, they did say all four were “arrested for various felony charges related to possession and distribution of illegal controlled substances.”

Furthermore, one of these suspects already had a separate warrant out for their arrest and another was taken into custody for breaking the rules of his probation.

Oshkosh Police officials released the following comments on the situation:

“The Oshkosh Police Department and law enforcement agencies in the Fox Valley continue to work diligently to investigate crimes of this nature. The presence of illegal drugs and drug dealers poses a threat to the health, safety, and well-being of our residents. We will not tolerate the distribution, sale, or possession of illegal narcotics within our city. We will continue to work tirelessly, utilizing all available resources to identify and apprehend those individuals who engage in these destructive behaviors. We stand united with our community in the fight against drugs, ensuring Oshkosh remains a safe place for all.”

This is a developing news situation. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

