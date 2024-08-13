Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

West Allis: Wisconsin State Fair sets attendance record.

The Wisconsin State Fair may be over for the year, but there is still reason to celebrate. Attendance for this year’s fair set a new record, breaking the previous record set the year before the Covd-19 pandemic disrupted everything. The eleven day event drew a whopping 1,136,805 fair goers. The previous record, set in 2019 was 1.130.572. In a statement, Shari Black, CEOof the State Fair said, “The poast few years have focused on enhancing the State Fair Park experiences and brand, as well as bringing additional value to our customers. This year’s attendance and revenue are a testament to the hard work of everyone.” other notable numbers from the Fair: 352,000 original cream puffs were served plus 21,000 specialty cream puffs. Also, more than 90,00 trips were taken on the SkyGlider. Already looking forward to next year. Full Story

Waukesha: Families upset over removal of cemetery decorations.

In addition to the usual sadness associated with a cemetery there is now anger at Waukesha County’s Gardens of Stone Bank Cemetery. People visiting the graves of loved ones were shocked to see that decorations they had left graveside, including flowers, wreathes etc. had been removed and thrown into a pile. The cemetery’s owner Chrisitne Toson told the Journal Sentinel that if the items are not claimed by Thursday they would be thrown out. According to Toson, the items were removed because they violate the cemetery’s decoration policies. Toson says the decorations made it hard for groundskeepers to mow and trim the grass. Despite families arguments that the way the items were tossed aside is disrespectful, they also claim they had no notice. Toson said that in addition to the rules being on the cemetery’s website, an email was sent to 250 customers telling them to collect their items. There was also a Facebook post in May. Full Story

La Crosse: City named one of the 50 best places to live in the U.S.

If you want to move to Wisconsin, or move to a new sot in Wisconsin, you might want to head northwest to the banks of the Mississippi. La Crosse was recently named one of the 50 best places to live in the US according to the personal finance website Money. La Crosse’s balance of outdoor offerings, nightlife and arts, and strong local economy all are factors in making it a great place to live according to Money. Money has been compiling the list for more than 30 years and this year took a more holistic approach to its creation. In addition to the usual criteria like school quality, job market and affordability, the site researched cities to find places “with a palpable spirit nurtured and sustained by engaged citizens and receptive public officials.” La Crosse was the only Wisconsin city to make the list. The list did not contain cities from every state. Full Story

Oak Creek: Largest cricket league in Wisconsin plays in Oak Creek.

It is the biggest sport in India, but did you know that there is a large cricket league based in Oak Creek? The Milwaukee Premier League is the biggest cricket league in Wisconsin. The MPL has games every weekend from April to August at Abendschein Park in Oak Creek. Teams compete for the Champions Cup. There are two main leagues in Wisconsin, the MPL and “The Regal”. The MPL is made up of 16 teams with about 18 players per team. Teams come from as far away as Green Bay. The GB Stars are one of the best teams in the league having won the Champions Cup the last three years. Cricket is growing in popularity not only in Wisconsin but across the country. It will be added as an Olympic sport for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Full Story