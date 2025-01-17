MADISON, Wis. — A global network issue is affecting the processing and distribution of child support payments in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families says that staff are working to resolve the issue, and that the Wisconsin Support Collections Trust Fund’s call line is still working.

In a message on their website:

“We understand that families rely on child support payments being processed timely, and consider the Wisconsin Child support program to be an essential government service. The well-being of our customers and staff is our highest priority, and we are taking necessary precautions to ensure that we do our part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while balancing the need to serve you”.

Anyone with payment-related questions can call the WI SCTF automated voice response system at 1-800-991-5530.

If you receive payments on the Wisconsin Child Support debit card, you can get payment information at 1-877-253-3686 or online by creating a secure user ID and password at GoProgram.com or through the Go Program app. See important information about your Child Support debit card.

You may also contact your local child support agency during business hours Monday – Friday for other questions related to your case; click on the down arrow on the “Contacts” button on the left side of this page, then the “Agency Contacts” button to find your local agency contact information.

Please note that wait times may be longer than usual – we appreciate your patience and understanding.

The DCF first reported the issue of processing payments received by mail on January 15. The posted on their social media that their vendor Conduent was working on the issue.

The DCF also recommends using the Child Support Online Services website and app for specific case information, specifically to check balances, view payments, and select options to make on line payments.