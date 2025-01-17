MILWAUKEE – Former All-Star Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who played more than 1,200 games with the Milwaukee Brewers, reflects on the legendary Bob Uecker after his passing.

While joining Wisconsin’s Midday News, Lucroy reminisced on the legacy Uecker left behind, impacting not only the players he grew close with but the entire community.

“He was the voice of the Brewers and a lot of fans grew up with their childhood based around listening to him on the radio,” Lucroy said.

The former All-Star also recounted his favorite memory of Uecker — when the pair went fishing on one of their off days, and Ueck decided to pull a prank.

“I caught a lake trout, and I was reeling it up to the side of the boat and he hands me his net, and when I did, I go to pull the fish in, and the rubber handle on the end of the net falls off,” Lucroy said. “He {Uecker} just looked and me and went ‘That’s my grandfather’s net!'”

Lucroy said it took him a second to do the math in his head, but then quickly realized Uecker was just messing with him once he started laughing.

“That’s the way he was. He would always come in and mess with people and deadpan them, and you know he was highly entertaining to be around,” Lucroy said.

As for the Milwaukee Brewers franchise, the former All-Star believes a World Series win is in their future, and Uecker will still be watching.

“Ueck, his biggest thing is he wanted to be here when they won a World Series, and so obviously that didn’t happen,” Lucroy said. “When that does happen eventually for the Brewers, and I believe it will, I just really wish Ueck could be there to witness it. And guess what? He will be. He’ll see it. He just won’t be there in person, but he’ll see it.”

You can hear the full conversation with Jonathan Lucroy on Wisconsin’s Midday News’ podcast page.

