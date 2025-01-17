According to Hollywood, we should’ve had flying cards by 2019 (according to Blade Runner)

Hal wouldn’t even open the pod bay door and that was back in 2001!

So like, why don’t we have cooler stuff? Well, we might! The Consumer Electronics Show happens every year in Las Vegas where tech companies all around the world – from Samsung to mom & pop’s shop out of their garage – pitch their products of the future.

However,

Not every product that is made is necessarily productive, or even asked for.

Thankfully this week’s Pancake Breakfast Special goes over the worst products pitched at CES 2025!