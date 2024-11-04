After a nearly eight-month search, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will soon have a new leader.

The Archdiocese shared this morning that Pope Francis has named Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob as the new Archbishop for the archdiocese. Rev. Grob is a native of Cross Plains, Wisconsin and has served as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago since 2020.

“While still recovering from the surprise of the Holy Father’s appointment, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to take up this new role in my home state,” said Archbishop-Designate Grob. “And trusting deeply in the Lord’s goodness, I commit myself to the service of the people of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. I am excited to get to know them and look forward to growing together in faith.”

“Pope Francis has blessed the entire Southeastern Wisconsin community with his selection of Bishop Grob, whom I have known for years,” said Apostolic Administrator Jerome E. Listecki. “He is a man dedicated to Christ and his Church. He possesses a priestly heart and I believe he will quickly earn the confidence of the bishops, clergy, religious and faithful whom he has been appointed to serve.”

Listecki gave his notice of retirement on his 75th birthday on March 12th.

Archbishop-Designate Grob will be installed as Archbishop of Milwaukee on January 14, 2025, by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre. The archdiocese says that until that time, Archbishop Listecki will serve as the archdiocese’s Apostolic Administrator.

The Archdiocese notes Grob says he has not been converted to a Chicago Bears fan, even after so many years in Illinois. His personal interests include movies, German food, walking, and a love of animals which was fostered from growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm.