UPDATE at 2:30 p.m. on January 15 — Sheboygan County becomes the latest county to report issues with emergency communications.

The Emergency Communications Center reports that calls to 911 are still going through, but AT&T will put non-emergency calls into standby while they resolve the issue.

Counties across Central Wisconsin had their services restored late last night after a fiber optic line was cut in that region.

UPDATE at 9:00 a.m. on January 14 — Emergency phone line services have been restored to several Central Wisconsin counties.

Technicians fixed the services after several hours.

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple counties near the Madison area are reporting phone outages for their emergency services, including 911 and police phone lines.

The Columbia County Sheriff was the first to report their 911 outage around 2:30 p.m. on January 13 because of a fiber optic line being cut in the region, telling residents via their Facebook to contact them directly at 608-742-4166 ext. 1.

They were quickly followed by Marquette County and Adams County officials.

This was followed by reports from Iowa County.

Around 3:30 p.m., Juneau County Emergency Management reported that their 911 services were also down.

It’s unknown when all of the outages will be fixed.