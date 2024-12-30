MILWAUKEE – A phony text message that looks like it is coming from the City of Milwaukee and shows the recipient has an overdue parking ticket is currently spreading across the city.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said Monday the scam is likely hitting thousands of phones, and that anyone who receives it should delete it or ignore it.

“It’s really sad that scammers are resorting to using what appears to be a legit city source to run a scam like this, but it is not surprising. Please spread the word to your family, friends, and networks about this potentially damaging scam as soon as possible!” said Alderman Westmoreland.

The scam appears to work like this: Recipients receive a text message that looks like it is from the City of Milwaukee saying that the recipient needs to address an overdue parking ticket, and to click to pay to avoid a late fee. Anyone clicking on the link could be opening up their phone/data to Malware or Ransomware.

A screengrab of a phony parking ticket scam seemingly sent to thousands of phones across the City of Milwaukee. Image Credit: Alderman Lamont Westmoreland

Anyone who has provided their debit or credit card information should contact their financial institution immediately and report what happened, so their accounts can be locked and protected.

