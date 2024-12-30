Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

State releases “big feelings” guide for parents of preschoolers.

Young children are full of emotions but don’t have the tools to express those emotions so their parents can understand the. Help is on the way for parents of preschool aged children. The Wisconsin ​​​​​Office of Children’s Mental Health recently released a “Feelings Thermometer” to help people support their preschool-aged children. The guide is meant to help young kids identify their big feelings and manage them. A report on WPR, quoted Linda hall, Director of the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health as saying, ““We want kids to be able to learn about what they’re feeling, and be able to express in words what they’re feeling, and then learn coping skills and strategies for getting along with other kids.” Officials hope families turn to this resource instead of using phones, tablets or TV to calm their children. The office also hopes their guide ultimately helps young children handle setbacks or changes in routine, including attending preschool or childcare. Hall said they often hear kids are having big reactions to small events. The guide for parents is an adaptation of a “Feelings Thermometer” the office released in 2020. “We’ve gotten a tremendous response from it,” Hall said. “We continue to get a huge number of clicks on it every month.” Due to the popularity, the thermometer has been repackaged for parents. Full Story

Marshfield: New boot factory will help company expand.

Some boots are made for walkin’, some are made for workin’. Weinbrenner Shoe Company which produces Thorogood work boots, is one of the oldest shoe manufacturers in the U.S. The company is adding a new $14.5 million, 70,000 square foot factory in Marshfield. The new facility will add 35 new jobs to its 150 workers. In addition to its plant in Marshfield, it has two factories in Merrill, where the company is based. The company has seen growth in demand for its boots. In 2022., when it opened a 130,000-square-foot factory in Merrill. Company president Jeff Burns, said during an interview with WPR that rather than competing with all categories of footwear, Weinbrenner has remained focused on its core product. “We make work boots,” Burns said. “We could make athletic shoes. We could make sandals. But we don’t. We know what we are: We’re a work shoe company, and we focus on making the best work shoes in the world.” Weinbrenner was founded in 1892, when Albert Weinbrenner took over his father’s cobbler shop in Milwaukee and started producing his own footwear. The company moved its headquarters to Merrill in 1937, two years after it opened its first Marshfield factory. Full Story

Green Bay: “Energize Green Bay” program aims to help hoes, businesses learn about clean energy initiatives.

Following the lead of Milwaukee and Dane County, Green Bay launched an outreach effort in December aimed at helping residents and local businesses save money on clean energy or energy efficiency upgrades. The “Energize Green Bay” campaign is a mix of in-person and online outreach made up of community events, meetings with neighborhood associations and posts on social media. The program is funded by a federal grant through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In a statement, Alex Galt, the city’s clean energy connector, said “What we’re trying to do is just make sure that people are aware of all of the excellent state and federal incentives that are available to help them upgrade their homes and make them ready for clean energy.” The campaign also includes the launch of a new website that allows users to search for information on rebates, tax credits and other incentives based on their specific circumstance, like whether they’re a home or business owner, and the clean energy or energy efficiency upgrade they’re interested in. Full Story