MILWAUKEE — The first peregrine chick of the 2024 season has hatched in Milwaukee.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service announces that proud parents Rolo and an unbanded female provided a glimpse of their first fluffy chick late Wednesday afternoon. The peregrine falcon chick was discovered at the Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee.

1st baby peregrine falcon chick hatched in 2024. Image provided courtesy of We Energies.

The remaining two eggs at Valley Power Plant and the eight eggs laid at two other nesting sites can hatch at any time.

You can catch all of the first milestones on our 24/7 live nest box webcams.

There’s still time to vote to name all the peregrine falcon chicks after Wisconsin Olympic medalists. Voting ends May 9. The chicks will receive their names and identification bands later in the month.

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early ’90s. So far, over 400 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities. This accounts for that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.