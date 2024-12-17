MILWAUKEE – A bus crash into a tree on Milwaukee’s north side leaves multiple people with injuries.
MCTS tells WTMJ at approximately 6:53am, a bus was traveling south along the BlueLine on West Fond Du Lac Avenue approaching Center Street when it made contact with a vehicle. Four passengers on the bus and the bus operator were transported for medical evaluation.
At least two other vehicles were involved with the crashed that briefly closed down a portion of Fond du Lac Avenue Tuesday morning.
Milwaukee Police have not said what caused the crash, or if any arrests have been made.
