MILWAUKEE – A bus crash into a tree on Milwaukee’s north side leaves multiple people with injuries.

MCTS tells WTMJ at approximately 6:53am, a bus was traveling south along the BlueLine on West Fond Du Lac Avenue approaching Center Street when it made contact with a vehicle. Four passengers on the bus and the bus operator were transported for medical evaluation.

At least two other vehicles were involved with the crashed that briefly closed down a portion of Fond du Lac Avenue Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee Police have not said what caused the crash, or if any arrests have been made.

