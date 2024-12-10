MILWAUKEE — Matt Arnold is sweeping the Executive of the Year race for 2024 as the Milwaukee Brewers’ Senior Vice President and General Manager is recognized by Baseball America, following nods from both The Sporting News and the MLB itself earlier this offseason.

Much of that honor can be attributed to the Brewers’ 93-69 record in the regular season, effectively securing the NL Central Divison title and tying the fourth-best record in the entire MLB. This marked the Brewers’ sixth postseason berth in the past seven seasons including four division-leading seasons.

The 45-year-old became the 10th General Manager in franchise history in November 2020 and was promoted again in October 2022. This was his ninth season with the franchise after joining originally in October 2015.

The undisputed Executive of the Year ‼️



Congrats to Matt Arnold for being named @BaseballAmerica's 2024 Executive of the Year https://t.co/kLfBy6N8MB pic.twitter.com/OQVHDfnh8h — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 10, 2024

Arnold is heavily involved in the day-to-day of the franchise, building a strong working relationship with many of the Brewers players and Manager Pat Murphy along the way. When the team was eliminated from the postseason, Arnold shared the emotional toll it took on him personally and the team overall:

“The overwhelming feeling here is a lot of hurt. I think there’s a lot of people in this building that care a lot about bringing a championship here to Milwaukee and I think a lot of people were heartbroken,” Arnold told media in his end-of-season press briefing.

“I also think it’s really important to acknowledge a lot of the great things that happened this year. All of the things that we overcame, I mean it was pretty special.”

