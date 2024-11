With a fun cast of Brewers-fan cohosts, Dom Cotroneo puts on his Ken Jennings cap to try to stump an esteemed panel. With hypothetical money on the line, we hear from 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, The Athletic’s Derek VanRiper, and NoLayingUp’s DJ Piehowski. The quiz is full of Brewers trivia from the season including some of the oddities you may have forgot during the year.

The episode is available in both audio-only and on our WTMJ YouTube page, embedded below.