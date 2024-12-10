Pat Murphy began the year preparing to lead a Milwaukee Brewers squad that many pundits expected would be taking a step back during the 2024 MLB season.

The 2023 NL Central champs would be without CY Young award winning pitcher Corbin Burnes (trade) and pitcher Brandon Woodruff (injury). Not only that, the team’s favorite son, manager Craig Counsell, had just left for the bright lights of the Windy City, to lead the division rival Chicago Cubs.

“Often times in the corporate world: The Number 2 person is not thought of (to replace) a Number 1, so you look outside (the organization),” Brewers owner Mark Attanasio told reporters in October. “We just wanted the best person for the job. And Murphy was (that person).”

Murphy, 65, would be tasked with leading a very young team. During an appearance last April on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News, he was asked about the challenges of leading a younger generation, Murphy’s response was “Is it hard for my old ass to relate to a younger crowd? Probably. I don’t know.”

Murphy’s main message: Win Tonight.

And they did.

“What helped him stand out and ultimately win NL Manager of the Year was how he connected with both the veteran leadership and the rookies/sophomores of the team,” Brewers Extra Innings Host Dom Cotroneo told Wis. Morning News. “He was able to empower the veterans to help him ‘drive the bus.’ While Murphy is technically ‘driving,’ he has no problem handing the wheel to vets who have been there before. It was the perfect message.”

Murphy was also able to lead and adapt to new analytical thinking.

“He’s an old-school, hard-nosed mentality guy,” Cotroneo explained. “But it doesn’t mean he ignored analytics. Don’t think because Pat Murphy is in his 60’s he doesn’t understand analytics. He does.”

Under his first year as manager, the young Brewers would go on to win 93 games, take first place of the 2024 NL Central Division, and be named NL Manager of the Year.

But as always, Murphy would defer the attention away from himself and point to the organization as a whole.

“You get all the credit, but it’s a team thing. My staff, the front office, the players, etc.” Murphy told Wis. Morning News the day after being named Manager of the Year.” “The truth is: hungry players make management look good.”

“I’m really grateful.”

Wis. Morning News will unveil more Standouts of the Year throughout the week of Dec. 9th.