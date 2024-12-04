GREEN BAY – Sheriff’s authorities in Brown and Ozaukee Counties are teaming up in the search for a man from Brown County who has now been missing for over a week.

Benjamin Berendsen was last seen on November 26th, 2024. His vehicle, a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Suburban, was found abandoned on I-43 in Ozaukee County on Friday.

Benjamin is a 37-year-old, white, male. He is 6’03” tall and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known clothing description is unknown, but he has a distinctive St. Louis Cardinals tattoo on his left shoulder above a tattoo sleeve running down his arm.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Benjamin, or information that may help investigators, please contact Sgt Phil Nelson at (920) 448-6191, or Sgt Tyler Callow at (920) 448-6187.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian run organization) by phone at 920-432-STOP (7867), through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app.

