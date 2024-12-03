MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. — The remains of a murdered missing woman have been found in the town Brighton in Marathon County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed that the remains of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon were found on November 30. She went missing in the early morning hours of October 3, 2020 in Unity, Wisconsin. Her family reported her missing the following day.

The remains were found on private property near County Highway P and Abe Lincoln Road in the town of Brighton.

“My heart goes out to Cassandra’s family and friends,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who has worked to get justice and help provide answers in this appalling case.”

“This case has been on our minds for years, said Clark County Sheriff Scott Haines. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Cassandra Ayon.”

Jesus Contreras-Perez of Mosinee, Wisconsin, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibiltity of release on September 12, 2022, in connection to Ayon’s disappearance. A jury found Contreras-Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking causing bodily harm in June of 2022. Contreras-Perez was Ayon’s on-and-off-again boyfriend and father of her two children.

“Although we were pleased with the outcome of the trial and felt that justice had been done on behalf of Cassandra Ayon, we never stopped looking for her,” said Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow. “We hope that the discovery of her remains lends a sense of closure and finality to her family and everyone who misses and mourns her.”

The Wisconsin DOJ worked in partnership with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office, DNR, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol on recovery of the remains.