MADISON– Wisconsin is in line to receive millions of dollars as part of a multi-state settlement with grocery chain Kroger regarding the chain’s role in the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, alongside a bipartisan coalition of thirty state attorneys general, announced Wednesday a $1.37 billion settlement agreement with Kroger, of which Wisconsin would receive up to $21.8 million for opioid abatement, with payments anticipated to begin early next year. This would make Wisconsin due to receive more than $780 million total in national prescription opiate settlements with distributors, manufacturers, pharmacies, and consultants.

“We’ve made major progress in getting accountability from companies that contributed to the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “With more resources available, more can be done to combat this epidemic.”

In addition, Kroger has agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

Kroger operates more than 100 grocery stores across Wisconsin under its own name and its subsidiaries.