What’s On Tap:

In today’s episode of What’s On Tap, Sandy Maxx interviewed Les Paul Foundation Program Director, Sue Baker about the Les Paul and The Beatles event at Waukesha’s Beatles-themed venue, Let It Be. Performer Andrew Varela joined the show in studio to talk about His experiences in the Broadway production of “Les Miserables.” Also in Le Mis news High School Director of Choirs, PJ Uhazie, and three student cast members of “Les Miserables” – Lily Grochowski, Lily Napoles-Carrera, and Owen Kozlik joined the show. Conductor George Daugherty joins the show to talk about “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Nov 08-10. Sandy lists other events and performances in Wisconsin this weekend.