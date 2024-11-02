The campaign trail makes its final loop through Wisconsin on Sunday and Monday ahead of Election Day.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be joined once again by former President Barack Obama in Milwaukee on Sunday. They’re scheduled to give remarks at the Baird Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Walz and Obama campaigned together in Madison last week.

Then on Monday, Gov. Walz will host three “Get Out the Vote” events in La Crosse, Stevens Point and again in Milwaukee.

Republican vice presidential candidate Ohio Sen. JD Vance will also be in La Crosse on Monday. He’ll speak at an event in the morning. Vance was last in the state last Sunday for an event in Waukesha.

The presidential candidates were both in Milwaukee on Friday for rallies just miles apart from each other.