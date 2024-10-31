MILWAUKEE — Both presidential candidates are focusing on Milwaukee in the final days leading up to the election.

Former President Donald Trump hosts a rally at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday night, November 1. The doors will open at 4pm, and the remarks by the former president will begin at 8pm with his message focused on economics and putting Americans first. His campaign has not disclosed if there will be any special guest speakers for this event.

Around the same time on November 1, Vice President Kamala Harris will host a “When We Vote We Win” rally and concert in Milwaukee at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Expo Center. Doors for this event will open at 6pm, with the Vice President scheduled to speak around 9pm. The event will feature guest speaker Cardi B along with performances by DJ GEMINI GILLY, Flo Milli, GloRilla, The Isley Brothers, and MC Lyte.

The vice president will host a rally in Appleton earlier in the evening before coming to Milwaukee.

This is the second visit for both candidates to Wisconsin this week on the same day. Former President Trump rallied his supporters in Green Bay on Wednesday featuring Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre with a “garbage theme”. He donned a safety vest and rode in a white garbage truck bearing his name in response to the “garbage” comment from President Biden made on October 29, which was a response to a comment made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27.

Meanwhile Vice President Harris hosted a “When We Vote We Win” rally and concert at University of Wisconsin-Madison with performances by Mumford and Sons that targeted younger voters. Her focus was unity and common ground, and continues to consider herself the underdog in the race.

This will mark former President Trump’s 10th visit and Vice President Harris’ 8th visit to Wisconsin since the campaigns officially started. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.