UPDATE on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. CST: Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will campaign in Green Bay on Friday. This will be her eighth visit to Wisconsin since Gov. Walz joined the Democratic ticket.

Mrs. Walz will speak with voters at 11:30 a.m. The campaign has not announced a specific location.

UPDATE on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. CST: Second Gentleman of the United States Doug Emhoff will travel to Kenosha on Thursday to encourage early voting in support of his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The visit comes two days after former President Barack Obama and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket in Madison.

RACINE, Wis. — The Harris-Walz campaign is continuing its battleground state visits with two stops in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

First, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will speak alongside former President Barack Obama in Madison. They’re expected to take the stage around 1:30 p.m.

Governor Walz then heads to Racine, where he’s expected to speak around 6:45 p.m.

Locations have not been announced for either event. The two rallies fall on the first day of early voting in Wisconsin and less than 15 days until Election Day.

Walz was last in Wisconsin to kick off the “Driving Forward” Blue Wall Bus Tour with Governor Tony Evers and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer near Green Bay.

Tuesday will mark three days in a row of presidential campaign visits to Southeast Wisconsin after Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance rallies in Waukesha on Sunday and Vice President Kamala Harris also rallies in the county on Monday.