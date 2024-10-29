MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was found guilty of five counts including sex trafficking and arson in federal court for incidents dating back to 2021.

The verdict against Bobby McNeil of Milwaukee came after a two-day bench trial that finished on October 16. United States District Court Judge Lynn Adelman found McNeil guilty of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; arson in furtherance of a federal felony; arson of a building/rental property; interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The evidence at trial showed that between 2021 and 2022, McNeil “used force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to compel an adult female victim to engage in commercial sex acts on the south side of Milwaukee” and that he convinced the the victim to travel from Florida back to Wisconsin “to engage in further commercial sex acts”.

The court also found that McNeil committed “a retaliatory act of arson by throwing a Molotov cocktail into the home of another adult who attempted to help the female victim get away from McNeil”.

Judge Adelman cited the numerous text messages, Facebook messages, and recorded messages the McNeil made and sent that corroborated the trafficking victim’s testimony as the evidence that reflected the McNeil’s motivations towards violence.

McNeil’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 4, 2025, where he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years of imprisonment.