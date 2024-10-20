MILWAUKEE – Gregory J. Haanstad, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on October 15, 2024, Eric E. Lenzen was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for willful failure to pay $2,462,705.50 in taxes. Lenzen previously pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor failure to pay taxes.

According to court records, Lenzen, a Milwaukee attorney who worked as a partner at two prominent law firms, failed to pay income taxes between 2016 and 2021. Lenzen failed to pay the taxes he owed even though he was earning a lucrative salary and funding a lavish lifestyle that included spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on private plane travel, jewelry, and extensive home remodels, as well as golf clubs.

At the sentencing hearing, United States Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin described Lenzen’s conduct as “exceptionally aggravated.” Judge Duffin highlighted the many opportunities that Lenzen had been given to pay his debt to the government and the steps Lenzen instead took to “thwart the government’s attempts to recover” the taxes due. Judge Duffin explained that a sentence of incarceration was warranted, particularly given Lenzen’s status as an attorney, explaining that “when a crime is committed by an attorney, it undermines respect for the law and the legal profession.”

In addition to serving a 16-month term of imprisonment, Lenzen was ordered to pay $2,462,705.50 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, plus penalties and interest.

“Individuals who seek to line their own pockets and willfully fail to pay their taxes cause harm to every individual and business that plays by the rules,” said U.S. Attorney Haantsad. “I commend everyone involved in seeking to hold Mr. Lenzen accountable for his actions.”

“The sentencing of Eric Lenzen is a critical reminder that no one is above the law, including those who are entrusted to uphold it,” said Robert J. Kuszynski, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office. “Legal professionals hold a unique position in our society, and with that position comes an obligation to act with integrity and accountability. When attorneys neglect their duty to pay taxes, they not only violate the law but also undermine the very trust that forms the foundation of our legal system. It is imperative that all legal professionals adhere to their ethical obligations, not only to ensure their own accountability but also to reinforce the principles of justice and fairness that we rely on. IRS Criminal Investigation remains committed to enforcing the law and holding accountable those who fail to meet their legal and financial responsibilities.”

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Julie F. Stewart.

