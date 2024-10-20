Just days after a three-city tour across Wisconsin Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to Wisconsin on Monday.

For her latest visit to the state, the Vice President will speak in the traditionally Republican-leaning Waukesha County. The Harris campaign confirmed the appearance but has not shared where the event will be held. Vice President Harris will be notably joined once again by former Congresswoman Liz Cheney; the two spoke together in Ripon, Wisconsin earlier this month, a location notable as the birthplace of the Republican Party.

In a Saturday blog post, former WTMJ talk show host Charlie Sykes said he will be moderating the event, and that it would be taking place in Brookfield.

The Vice President’s latest trip to Wisconsin is her seventh to the state as a presidential candidate, and will be a part of her latest tour of key battleground states including Michigan and Pennsylvania. The Democratic push in Wisconsin this week also includes an appearance in Madison Tuesday by the party’s vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who will be joined by former President Barack Obama.

The visit will follow Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance’s stop at Stein’s Aircraft Services in Waukesha Sunday, his sixth visit to Wisconsin since accepting the GOP VP nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last July.

