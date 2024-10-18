MANITOWOC – Bail has been set for a dead toddler from Two Rivers’s mother and her boyfriend one day after new charges were filed against the pair.

Jesse Vang’s bail was set at 500,000 dollars; he faces multiple charges connected to the death of Elijah Vue including Physical Abuse of a Child causing death, which carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

Vue’s mother Katrina Baur had her bail set at 400,000 dollars, she faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Death).

Vue was last seen in the custody of Vang in February 2024. He was formally reported missing on February 20th. Vue’s remains were found in a wooded area not far from Two Rivers on September 13th of this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jesse Vang, Katrina Baur charged in death of Elijah Vue

According to details in the criminal complaint released Thursday, Baur sent Vang messages after 10:59am February 20th, the day Vue was reported missing. Investigators say during an interview between Vang and law enforcement while Baur was on speakerphone, Baur messaged Vang “stop”, “Don’t say too much”, “Nooo”, “stop”, You let him”, Shhh” and “Attorney K”.

Additionally, Baur messaged Vang on Facebook on February 20th, the day Vang called 911 to report Vue was missing. The messages, which had been deleted but were recovered by law enforcement, included: “say you guys were taking a nap and left” and “say this is your guys’s normal sleeping schedule and he’s never open the door before. Don’t say anything about the child lock”.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation that’s shaken our community,” Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said Thursday. “Elijah was a young boy whose life was tragically cut short and his death has not only impacted his loved ones but the Two Rivers Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office, our partners in the FBI & Department of Justice and criminal investigation.”

Both Baur and Vang will make their initial court appearances in Manitowoc County on Monday afternoon.

