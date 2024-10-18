WAUKESHA – Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance makes his sixth trip to Wisconsin this weekend.
The Ohio Senator will campaign at Stein Aircraft Services in Waukesha. The Trump campaign says Vance will focus on the Catholic vote and religious freedom.
The visit marks Senator Vance’s first trip to Wisconsin since his trip to Eau Claire in September.
Doors open for the event at 3:00pm, with Senator Vance scheduled to make remarks at 5:00pm.
