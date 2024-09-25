Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Wausaukee: Village Board approves rate increasing for campground and water.

There was a lot to discuss at the Wausaukee Village Board meeting last week. The first issue, Halloween and trick or treat hours was good news to residents. The next two might sting a little. The Village Board approved an increase in Evergreen Campground fees for 2025. The increase in fees range from $4 for a nightly rustic campsite to $300 for monthly seasonal fees. The vote was unanimous and based on prices at other area campgrounds. Evergreen campground was charging less and offering more amenities. Next, the Board voted unanimously to accept the Water and Sewer Committee’s recommendation to apply a 4.1% rate increase in water rates with the WI PSC (Public Service Commission of Wisconsin). Full Story

Cudahy: Nearly 100 years later, Cudahy to buy the same fire engine.

Occasionally if you like something, you buy it multiple times. Waiting 100 years for the repeat purchase however might seem excessive, but the Cudahy Fire Department is showing that patience pays off. In a true full-circle moment the department has purchased a Pirsch fire truck. The same fire truck the department bought in 1927. The journal Sentinel reported that Chief Jeff Bloor told the Cudahy Common Council said, “I just want to be clear, this is not a frontline apparatus, it’s a significant piece of history.” The council approved the purchase price of $10,000 ― along with some city funds ― to bring the historical truck home to the city’s new fire station that will be dedicated on October 5. A Cudahy resident brought a sales ad to the fire station in July featuring the fire truck which had a bill of sale reading: “to the Cudahy Fire Department, January 1927. The truck today could be used “for any public relations event where the presence of the vehicle can be an avenue for fire safety discussions, parades, McDonald’s safety days, etc. according to the Chief. Full Story

Ashwaubenon: Down Syndrome Awareness Walk this Saturday.

The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin is moving full speed ahead towards its 16th annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk to be hosted this Saturday, at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon. The event will include not only a walk around the park, but also a variety of activities and resources for families to enjoy. The Peshtigo Times quotes Keri Friebel, outreach and event coordinator for the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin as saying: “It’s very family-friendly.” Although it’s an awareness walk, we call it like our family fun day as well. So we will have opportunities for families to join us in bouncy houses, we’ll have face painting and balloon artists, we’ll have yard games, there will be a race car driver there with his stock car on display and then we’ll have an area for resources and local businesses. We have them come together and they provide an area where families with questions can go and learn about new organizations.” In addition to providing opportunities to find resources, the event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin and funds raised at the walk will allow for even more resources to be provided. The event is scheduled to run from noon-3:00. Full Story