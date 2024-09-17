MILWAUKEE – That was close.

In August, Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky felt discomfort in his side.

“It never really got painful for me,” Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “Moral of the story: trust your body and be proactive (when something doesn’t feel right).”

Even though he never felt significant pain, Niznansky would later learn he was suffering from appendicitis. The appendix ultimately ruptured, which can lead to a life-threatening infection.

It wasn’t until weeks later that he realized what had happened.

“The pain was 8 out of 10,” he recalled. “It ended up being my appendix after all. Things got pretty rough.”

Luckily, Niznansky was told the ruptured appendix formed a protective sack, which contained the infection.

“The infection didn’t spread into my blood,” he explained. “I have a long ways to go, but things are looking up.”

But the battle wages on! pic.twitter.com/CyazgfQCsY — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) September 14, 2024

Now, the meteorologist must take antibiotics through an IV before doctors can remove the ruptured appendix. It’ll take about six weeks, he said. In the meantime, he’ll keep forecasting the weather for TMJ4 News.

“I’m not building skyscrapers, I’m sitting in front of a computer predicting the weather,” he laughed. “I’m just thrilled to be out of the hospital.”

I couldn’t stay away too long! I’ll be still finding plenty of time for R&R. See you tonight on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/eushdduGMx — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) September 15, 2024

