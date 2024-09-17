MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers could clinch the 2024 NL Central as soon as Tuesday night. With the magic number at two, the Crew would clinch the division with a win and a Cubs loss.

“We’ll have our work cut out for us,” manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “We face maybe the two best pitchers in the game (Zack Wheeler & Aaron Nola) the next two nights. It’s a great opportunity to face the best and get a sneak peak at what might come.”

The ‘sneak peak’ could be a potential post-season match-up with the Phillies. But there is still work to do, Murphy said.

“We’ll just keep our heads down and play,” Murphy explained. “Keep our heads down and when good things come our way, hopefully (someone) will have to tap us on the shoulder and tell us ‘OK, it’s over.'”

Murphy’s young children are often seen with the manager when he addresses the media after the games. Will they celebrate with the team if/when they clinch?

“We’ll see what’s appropriate,” he mused. “I’d sure like them to be part of the experience. The joy of accomplishing something so special, (and accomplishing what) few people thought we could do when spring training started. (But) it’ll be a delicate balance.”

