Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Madison: UW-Madison ranks as one of the top “party schools” in the U.S.

A report that is sure to concern parents and stoke pride in alums, UW-Madison was once again named one of the country’s top “party schools”. The Wall Street journal released their annual “Best Party Schools in the U.S.” list for 2025 and UW-Madison ranks 6th. How did the Badgers achieve such a lofty honor? The rankings for the list came from data used for it’s overall college rankings that was compiled in collaboration with College Pulse, a research firm. The firm surveyed tens of thousands of college students and recent grads about many aspects of their college experience including student life, career preparation, classrooms and dining halls. Survey participants were also asked about the party culture at their schools. Madison’s party-loving reputation is well know, ranging from Badger tailgates to the Mifflin Street Block Party, vibrant Greek Life and bar scene. Over the years, UW-Madison has been named a top party school by Princeton review, Niche, and Playboy. On Wisconsin!! Full Story

Wausau: Zion Lutheran Church named to National Register of Historic Places.

This Sunday, the Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau will celebrate its 150th anniversary. that isn’t the only milestone the church has reached lately. In April, Zion Lutheran received a designation to the National Register of Historic Places and in August they got a check for over $85,000 for utilizing Wisconsin Historic Preservation Tax Credits to replace its original terra-cotta roof. In December, the church was listed on the State of Wisconsin’s Register of Historic Places. Senior Pastor Steven Gjerde told the Wausau Daily Herald, “Zion has seen many changes over the century and a half she’s stood at the heart of Wausau. She has not only seen a lot of changes but she’d been part of the change and in the end what has sustained her through al of this is the grace and kindness of her savior and the faith of the people in the congregation. Sunday’s anniversary celebration will begin with a regular church service at 9:00. Full Story

Sturgeon Bay: Pride on display at Sturgeon Bay Library.

A new display at the Sturgeon bay branch of the Door County Library will give visitors the chance to experience LGBTQ+ history. The Open Door Pride Display coincides with Library card Sign up Month, a nationwide effort to urge Americans to have an up to date library card. The Door County daily News reports that the display features pictures from Open Door pride’s Cathy Grier’s visit to the Governor’s Mansion earlier this year as well as pictures of the seven winners of the Sandy brown Award. The Sandy Brown Award has been given out since 2018 to individuals or organizations who exemplify Open Door pride’s mission. Despite Pride Month being in June, Grier said the timing of this display is also a sobering reminder for those who struggle with acceptance during National Suicide Prevention Month. The display will be up until the end of the month. Full Story