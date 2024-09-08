For the second time this month, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will make a trip to Wisconsin this Friday as both the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns continue to make the state a frequent stop.

It’s not yet known where Walz will speak, or at what time.

From Thursday, September 12th through Sunday, September 15th, the Harris-Walz will continue the campaign’s efforts to “mobilize support, drive enthusiasm, and reach the voters who will decide this election”. Governor Walz is also scheduled to appear in Michigan the same day he will be in Wisconsin.

The latest Harris-Walz campaign tour is set to begin two days after Vice President Harris debates former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on ABC. Former President Trump recently campaigned at a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Saturday.

