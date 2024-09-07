KENOSHA, Wis. — A woman and her unborn child are dead from injuries believed to be a result of a shooting in Kenosha.

Kenosha Police are investigating the incident, which happened near 65th Street and 13th Avenue around 4:30pm on Friday. They arrived to find a car resting against a concrete pillar on the viaduct.

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was found inside the car from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but she and her unborn child died of their injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Kenosha Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 262-656-1234.