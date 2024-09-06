MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to eggs from a Wisconsin farm.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65 people in nine states including 42 people in Wisconsin have become infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella.

The eggs were labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms” or “Tony’s Fresh Market” in egg types including conventional cage-free, organic, and non-GMO. They were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan.

Anyone who has the recalled eggs should throw them away immediately.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says, “if you ate any of the recalled eggs and are experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection, contact a health care provider right away. Let them know you may have been in contact with Salmonella. Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days”.

According to the CDC, Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with poop from infected people or animals. Salmonella is a common cause of diarrheal illness, though in rare cases it can cause bloodstream infections which can lead to death.

Children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may have more serious symptoms. Though most people will recover from salmonellosis on their own, some people may require extra fluids to prevent dehydration.