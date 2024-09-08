The Milwaukee Brewers bats fell silent after the first inning in todays game. The Brewers scored a run off of a Rhys Hoskins RBI single, but that was all she wrote for the Brewers offense. The Rockies took a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning off of a Sam Hilliard three run home run, and after the that the bats of the Brewers couldn’t generate any offense. The Rockies retired 23 batters in a row to end the game. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the game and discussed the game in Brewers Extra Innings.