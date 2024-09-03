MENOMONEE FALLS – The school year is starting with an increased police presence at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls after a credible social media threat.

In a letter addressed to parents Monday evening, the district said it would be keeping extra police around the school for the next few days due to the threat.

“We want to reemphasize that there is no immediate threat to our school, and classes will continue as scheduled” the letter read in part.

An initial investigation by Menomonee Falls Police has deemed there to be no immediate threat to the school.

It’s unclear what the threat against the school was or if there are any persons of interest.

