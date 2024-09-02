MILWAUKEE — A campaign staffer and several reporters were injured in a crash while headed to the Summerfest grounds Monday for Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz’s visit to Milwaukee.

The crash happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. and involved three support vehicles carrying staff members and reporters on I-794 North near Layton Ave.

According to the press pool, a campaign staffer suffered a broken arm and one reporter may have a concussion. At least two other reporters suffered scrapes and bruises and one other reporter had a bloody nose.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the crash. The U.S. Secret Service confirmed all injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Gov. Walz and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz, as well as Representative Gwen Moore were not involved in the crash and continued in the motorcade to Henry Meier Festival Park for Walz’s afternoon speech at Laborfest.

A White House official said Vice President Kamala Harris called Gov. Walz before takeoff from Detroit to check on him after the motorcade crash. President Biden also called Gov. Walz from his cabin on Air Force One to check on Walz and his team before departing to Pittsburgh.

The press pool vans in the back of @Tim_Walz motorcade have been in an accident on the highway. We’re all ok with some minor scrapes and injuries. We’re told the governor is fine, vehicles in the front of the motorcade are unaffected and kept going. pic.twitter.com/VmoGwxhUld — Hope Karnopp (@hopekarnopp) September 2, 2024

Gov. Walz began his speech at Laborfest by addressing the crash.

“I’m relieved to say, with a few minor injuries, everybody’s going to be OK,” Walz said. “President Biden and Vice President Harris called to check in, and we certainly appreciate their concern.”

Details on the cause of the crash have yet to be released by any agency. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.