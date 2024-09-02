WHITEWATER, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will fly flags at half-staff to remember an award-winning senior gymnast.

21-year-old Kara Welsh of Plainfield, Illinois died from gunshot injuries in the late hours of Saturday, August 30 at an apartment near the UW-Whitewater campus. Her accused killer, a 23-year-old man, was known to her according to police. A preliminary investigation shows that an argument occurred between the two before the shooting.

Welsh, who was majoring in business management, was also a national champion and two-time All-American. According to a statement by the UW-Whitewater Athletics Depatrment,

“To put into words the impact Kara had on the Warhawk community is impossible,” said Gymnastics Head Coach Jen Regan. “A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate, and the light in everyone’s dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast. There are no words to describe the void we all feel in our hearts, but Kara’s legacy will live on through Warhawk gymnastics forever.”

Welsh held four of the top eight scores recorded by a Warhawk gymnast in program history for vault.

“Kara was a true Warhawk – an amazing person, student and athlete,” said Athletic Director Ryan Callahan. “We are all lucky to have spent time with her over the past three years. She was selfless and made everyone around her better. Our hearts go out to her mom, Nancy, and the rest of her family and friends.”

UW-Whitewater Athletics says that Welsh led the Warhawks to a second-place finish in the WIAC Championship after tying for second on the vault. In her first National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship appearance, Welsh tied for third on the vault to earn All-America honors.

In 2024, Welsh battled back from an illness to compete in the WIAC Championship meet, sticking her vault in “one of the best moments in Warhawk gymnastics history… She went on to help the Warhawks to a runner-up finish in the NCGA Championship”.

A GoFundMe page has been established with contributions supporting the Welsh family. Funeral information is not yet available.