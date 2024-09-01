MOSINEE, Wis. — The central Wisconsin city of Mosinee in Marathon County is the next stop for the Trump-Vance presidential campaign.

The former president and republican nominee will hold a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 1:00 p.m. The campaign’s announcement suggests he’ll focus on the economy and home ownership.

The event is ticketed and requires registration in advance. Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

Trump’s visit to Mosinee will come less than 10 days after the former president held a town hall in La Crosse. It will be his fourth rally in Wisconsin this year after holding rallies in Green Bay, Waukesha and Racine.