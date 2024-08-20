TWO RIVERS – Today marks six months since the disappearance of Two Rivers toddler Elijah Vue.

In an update this morning provided by the Two Rivers Police Department, Captain Andrew Raatz says the department remains committed to finding Vue even as they have largely resumed normal operations.

“In the last several months, we have conducted further searches utilizing private search and rescue groups on land, water and in the air” said Cpt. Raatz. “We continue to analyze extensive amounts of data from these searches, utilizing specialized equipment and technology such as software designed to detect anomalies in the earth. In the coming weeks we plan to continue our search efforts using additional aerial searches with this technology”.

Two Rivers police have also been working to squelch false rumors of Vue’s discovery, and are warning the public of a fake GoFundMe page using the Vue’s disappearance for financial gain.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe stated that “[o]ur Trust & Safety team is continuing to monitor and will review any fundraisers related to this situation to ensure compliance with GoFundMe Terms of Service. A single fundraiser was identified and removed from the platform before any funds were raised.”

“We would like to remind everyone that we remain the sole source of factual information in this investigation and will release more information and updates when they are available to share” said Cpt. Raatz.

Vue’s mother Katrina Baur remains in custody on multiple charges including chronic neglect of a child. She’s next scheduled to appear in court October 22nd for a status conference. Earlier this month, Baur’s defense attorney Ann Larsen withdrew from her case, citing a “conflict of interest” due to another case.

Vue’s caretaker at the time of his disappearance Jesse Vang faces his own chronic neglect of a child charge and will be in court again September 27th. A trial date for Vang has still not been set as the defense is still waiting for more evidence to be turned over.

Neither Baur nor Vang have been charged in connection to Vue’s disappearance.

