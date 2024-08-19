Kristin Brey is one of the hosts of Spanning the State on 620 WTMJ, which airs every weekday afternoon from 1–3.

Beyond her great sense of humor and a passion for all things Wisconsin, she’s also a keen observer of the politics of the state and the impact that women voters may have on the upcoming elections.

Steve Scaffidi sat down with Brey for a fascinating look ahead to November and how her new role as a mother shapes her view of life and politics.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour on 620WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9–10 a.m.