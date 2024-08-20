Fans headed to the next Brewers home game at American Family Field a week from Tuesday will give a revamped parking system another try. Instead of paying or scanning a pre-paid parking pass at the entrance to the lots, fans will be directed to immediately park, and then follow instructions for paying online.

The new system’s opening day, glitch filled debut, sent parking attendants scrambling and left some fans confused and frustrated. Interstate Parking, which developed the system, admitted it was a technology failure on their end. The Brewers reverted immediately to the traditional, pay at the entrance method which has remained since.

This month, the Brewers have been spot testing the new mobile, app based technology once again. “We have worked together with our partner, Interstate Parking, to test the process throughout the season, with the most recent live testing taking place in multiple parking lots during our last homestand,” Brewers President of Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger said in a statement released to WTMJ. Schlesinger noted all parking lots will be on the new system when the team next plays at home against the San Francisco Giants on August 27th. “We received a positive response from fans who appreciate the improved parking process the system offers.”

Under the new system, fans will drive directly into the parking lot of their choice. QR codes are posted throughout the lots. Fans will scan the codes with a smartphone and enter their license plate information. This will be the same with pre-paid or pay on the spot parking. Fans can also use one of four kiosks around the ballpark to pay.

“This type of technology is a game-changer,” Senior VP of Communications Tyler Barnes told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(Fans) go right into a parking lot without stopping at a cashier. It should reduce queues.”

The Brewers will use their traditional parking method for the Green Day concert this weekend at American Family Field. Click here for more information on the procedure and parking options.

