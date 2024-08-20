Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Waukesha: County considering sales tax.

Waukesha County government has kept itself in good company by avoiding something that all but three Wisconsin counties have adopted, the dreaded sales tax. That time might be over due to a budget crunch which might necessitate the need for a sales tax or finding anther revenue-boosting measure to cover services that no one wants cut. A report in the Journal sentinel states that the Waukesha County Board will begin exploring their options as early as next week as part of the annual budget process. The process includes five-year projections. County officials have been getting help from a 35 member task force consisting of government and organizational officials to get input on the options available. At this point, there isn’t a sales tax, but according to Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, “I think it’ll be sooner rather than later. I think within the next calendar year it’s going to have to be decided.” The county started taking an interest in the possibility of a sales tax decades after other counties began collecting them. Do your shopping now. Full Story

Madison: WWII canine to be honored at event.

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Some even come on four legs. Brownie a family dog, was one of those heroes, serving as a sentry during World War 2 with the Dogs for defense Program. The Wisconsin Veterans Museum and the Madison Central Business Improvement District will be honoring him at an event this Thursday from 6-7:30 in Lisa Link Peace Park. The puppy parade and author event is open to families and pet parents. The event will begin with a short parade. Kids and dogs are encouraged to dress up and there will be prizes for best costume an best Brownie look-alike. After the parade Kelly Nelson will read her new children’s book, “Brownie the War Dog: Veteran’s Best Friend”. Brownie began hos sentry training in 1943. While serving, he lost an eye and in 1944 he returned to his family in King Wisconsin. Brownie was buried with military honors after dying in 1949. Full Story

Fox Point: Village of Fox Point involved in multiple lawsuits over pickleball.

Pickleball has grown in popularity so much that it’s players are in court trying to get more courts built at a private club. For the last nine months, the village of Fox Point and The Town Club has drawn input form dozens of residents and resulted in both parties filing lawsuits against each other between June and July. According to minutes form 11 different Village board and Plan Commission meeting reviewed by the Journal Sentinel, some residents were excited about the new courts while others are concerned about the amount of noise the courts would create. Despite the fact that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the US over the last three years, residents who live near the proposed courts say the sound of a hollow plastic balls hitting paddles is infuriating. The Village did grant The Town Club a permit, but it wasn’t what the club had in mind. The permit had four pages of conditions that they say will “severely restrict” pickleball activities. The lawsuits are still flying back and forth with no end in sight. Full Story