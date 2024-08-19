CHICAGO – Knowa can’t wait to vote.

The 12-year-old social media influencer is staking claim to being the youngest invited attendee at the 2024 DNC.

How does a kid get into politics?

“Stacey Abrams’ (run for governor) in 2022,” he told WTMJ. “(Abrams) had a way of getting Georgians to register to vote. I got my parents to register.”

Day #1 of the convention starting off strong. Great to see @TheOtherMandela while picking up my creditials 👏 pic.twitter.com/1lvc96QBdO — Knowa (@KnowaWasTaken) August 19, 2024

The content creator’s plan this week: “I’m looking for some good interviews.”

