MILWAUKEE – Rainy and windy conditions did not deter hundreds of Wisconsin Native Americans from taking part in a get-out-the-vote tailgate at American Family Field ahead of Thursday’s Brewers-Dodgers game.

“This tailgate is an opportunity for our many different tribal nations to come together to celebrate our shared love of voting and baseball,” said Anne Egan-Waukau, who is also the Communications Manager for Wisconsin Native Vote. “We will be able to reach new voters and make sure Native voices are heard at the polls this November. By voting, our communities are making a better future for the seventh generation.”

Civic Engagement Director Anjali Bhasin says at an event like today’s it’s easier to have honest and plain conversations about the issues most impactful to the Native community, including the opioid epidemic, cost of living, and veterans’ affairs.

“We wanted more than anything to just create a really positive experience for people” says Bhasin. “And also having [tribal] community leaders who are able to talk about the issues that are impacting communities everyday.”

“Food brings people together, that’s what Natives do, we come together and talk about important issues and make a plan for the future” added Northern Regional Organizer for Wisconsin Native Vote Gloria Waabigwan-Wiggins.

Attendees at Thursday’s Wisconsin Native Vote tailgate register to vote for the November general election. August 15th, 2024.

Thursday’s tailgate saw a healthy mixture of all age groups represented, something Menomonee Nation member and event attendee Bruce Frechette was pleased to see.

“The more we can instill the importance of the Native vote, the better we’ll be represented in the future” said Frechette.

Buttons at the voter registration encouraged attendees to “Vote for the 7th Gen”:

Buttons on the voter registration table at the Wisconsin Native Vote event before Thursday’s Brewers-Dodgers game. August 15th, 2024.

Event emcee Mark Denning of the Oneida Nation says one of the most common misconceptions heard at polling locations is that a tribal ID cannot be used as voter ID. In reality, a tribal ID card that was issued by a federally recognized Native American tribe that resides in Wisconsin can be used for voting. A current list of those tribes can be found here.

